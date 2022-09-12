September 12, 2022

Hubble sees two overlapping galaxies

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble sees two overlapping galaxies
ESA/Hubble & NASA, W. Keel

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope imaged these two overlapping spiral galaxies named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth. Despite appearing to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance—the two are not actually interacting. While these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of other, truly interacting galaxies.

This image is one of many Hubble observations delving into highlights of the Galaxy Zoo project. Originally established in 2007, Galaxy Zoo and its successors are massive citizen science projects that crowdsource galaxy classifications from a pool of hundreds of thousands of volunteers. These volunteers classify galaxies imaged by robotic telescopes and are often the first to ever set eyes on an astronomical object.

Over the course of the original Galaxy Zoo project, discovered a menagerie of weird and wonderful galaxies such as unusual three-armed spiral galaxies and colliding ring . The astronomers coordinating the project applied for Hubble time to observe the most unusual inhabitants of the Galaxy Zoo—but true to the project's crowdsourced roots, the list of targets was chosen by a public vote.

Explore further

Hubble explores galactic wings
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Hubble sees two overlapping galaxies (2022, September 12) retrieved 13 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-hubble-overlapping-galaxies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

2 hours ago

Why do galaxies spin?

12 hours ago

How's it possible that 70% of Earth receives sunlight simultaneously

Sep 08, 2022

Adding more meteorites to my collection

Sep 07, 2022

Degeneracy pressure

Sep 07, 2022

Rotation curve and dark matter

Sep 07, 2022

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)