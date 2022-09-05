Explore the solar system with NASA's new-and-improved 3D 'eyes'

NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System includes renderings of 126 NASA spacecraft, including Juno, seen here flying by Jupiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has revamped its "Eyes on the Solar System" 3D visualization tool, making interplanetary travel easier and more interactive than ever. More than two years in the making, the update delivers better controls, improved navigation, and a host of new opportunities to learn about our incredible corner of the cosmos—no spacesuit required. All you need is a device with an internet connection.

Trace the course Artemis I will take to lunar orbit, or touch down with Perseverance during its harrowing entry, descent, and landing on the Red Planet. Learn the basics about dwarf planets or the finer points of gas giants, and ride alongside no fewer than 126 space missions past and present. You can even follow the paths of spacecraft and celestial bodies as far back as 1949 and as far into the future as 2049.

While you're at it, you can rotate objects, compare them side by side, and even modulate the perspective as well as the lighting. The visuals are striking. This latest version of "Eyes" also lets you scroll through rich interactive journeys, including Voyager's Grand Tour of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

"The beauty of the new browser-based 'Eyes on the Solar System' is that it really invites exploration. You just need an internet connection, a device that has a web browser, and some curiosity," said Jason Craig, the producer of the "Eyes" software at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Credit: NASA

Explore further Why Jupiter doesn't have rings like Saturn