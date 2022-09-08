September 8, 2022

Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig

by Natalie Neysa Alund, USA Today

skeleton
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week.

A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.

Led by Professor Dariusz Poliński, the Polish researchers discovered a during a dig, the university said.

The grave dates back to the 17th century in the village of Pień near Ostromecko. It contained the skeleton of a young woman, according to a statement released by the university.

A sickle had been placed on her and a padlock had been placed on the big toe of her left foot, the statement said.

"It can be assumed that for some reason those burying the woman were afraid that she would rise from the grave," researchers wrote. "Perhaps they feared she was a ."

Experts plan further research at the cemetery, the university reported.

In addition, it said, researchers from the Institute of Archaeology at the University of Krakow will conduct DNA testing on the remains to learn more about the woman.

An anthropological analysis of the skeleton is being done by Alicja Drozd-Lipińska of the Institute of Biology at the NCU Faculty of Biological Sciences. Conservation of the sickle and padlock is being carried out by Dr. Marek Kołyszko of the Institute of Archaeology.

Explore further

Romanian skeleton puzzles archaeologists

(c)2022 USA Today.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig (2022, September 8) retrieved 8 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-ancient-human-bloodsucker-skeleton-female.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)