August 15, 2022

Unpaid time off work rose 50% during pandemic

Unpaid time off work rose 50% during pandemic

U.S. workers without paid leave lost out on an estimated $28 billion in wages during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The analysis showed that the greatest increases in unpaid absences were among low-income workers who were self-employed, Black or Hispanic, female, or raising families with children. Work absences brought on by personal illness, child care requirements, or obligations to rose 50% from previous years.

"Missed from unpaid leave have affected populations already at greater risk of severe COVID infection and of economic and material hardship, compounding existing economic, racial and ," said Chantel Boyens, principal policy associate at the Urban Institute, an economic and social policy research group.

"Workplace safety standards and policies combined with comprehensive paid leave policies that cover all workers, could help reduce the spread of COVID while protecting workers and families from missed wages due to medical and caregiving needs," Boyens said in a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation news release. The foundation helped to support the new study.

In all, 58% of all absences from work were unpaid before the pandemic and during its first two years, the analysis showed.

During those first two years, women had a 40% higher likelihood of missing work without pay than men did. Unpaid absences were most often due to child care needs.

Researchers reported that the same period during the pandemic also saw a higher rate of absences among Black and Hispanic workers. Two-thirds of Hispanic workers and 57% of Black workers were unpaid when they missed work due to illness, needs or other obligations.

Compared to workers in households with annual incomes over $100,000, those making less than $25,000 a year had more than triple the odds of being absent without pay, the study found.

"The pandemic caused unpaid work absences across the entire workforce, but data on gender and race highlight the greater toll on women and ," said Mona Shah, senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

"The United States is one of the few developed nations without a comprehensive paid family leave plan," Shah said in the release. "Policymakers should consider how paid sick leave policies can promote public health and advance equity."

More information: The international Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has more about policy responses to COVID-19.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Citation: Unpaid time off work rose 50% during pandemic (2022, August 15) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-unpaid-rose-pandemic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Paid leave mandates reduce likelihood of decreasing paid work hours after a spouse's health shock, study shows
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

6 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

13 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

14 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)