August 3, 2022 report

Using a supercomputer to find the best way to mix two fluids

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Using a supercomputer to find the best way to mix two fluids
Comparison of final snapshots at the end of the optimization horizon. Credit: Physical Review Fluids (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevFluids.7.073904

A pair of researchers, one with the Max Planck Institute of Brain Research, the other with Imperial College, has found more efficient ways to mix two fluids using simulations run on a supercomputer. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Fluids, Maximilian Eggl and Peter Schmid describe the factors they took into account in creating their simulations and the strategies they found that worked the best.

Mixing two fluids is very common, from mixing cream into coffee, to baking a cake, to making cement. Mixing two fluids to create a reasonably homogenous solution is vital to a wide range of human endeavors. But what is the best way to do it? People often use a single round stirrer in their coffee, bakers use a variety of beaters and industrialists use a wide variety of shaped stirrers and sometimes more than one of them. In this new effort, Eggl and Schmid looked to see if they could find a more general approach to efficient mixing of two fluids.

The work by the researchers involved starting with a simple simulation where there were two pure solutions in a cylindrical container separated in the middle—and two stirrers, one in each . The simulation showed how the two mixed as the stirrers were both moved at a constant velocity around the cylinder. The researchers then ran multiple instances of the simulation changing one or more factors before each run—speeding things up, for example, or changing the path of the stirrers or their shape, all in an attempt to optimize the mixing. As each ran, the researchers noted how efficiently the given factors worked together to mix the two solutions.

Credit: Maximilian F. Eggl et al, Physical Review Fluids (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevFluids.7.073904.

Over time, the researchers found that some factors worked better than others—having one stirrer move faster than the other, for example, or having certain paddle shapes. They also found that overall, stirrers with smooth edges worked better than those with sharp edges. And they found that placing one stirrer in a higher position was better and having the stirrers move in helped too.

They also found that adding a little jiggle at the end of a stir created more vortices and thus more mixing. The research pair conclude by suggesting that their approach could be used to help optimize the mixing of solutions in specific applications to increase efficiency and to create more enriched products.

Explore further

Researchers investigate mixing fraction in classical novae
More information: Maximilian F. Eggl et al, Mixing by stirring: Optimizing shapes and strategies, Physical Review Fluids (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevFluids.7.073904. On Arxiv: arxiv.org/abs/2108.07064

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Using a supercomputer to find the best way to mix two fluids (2022, August 3) retrieved 3 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-supercomputer-fluids.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Planning to study quantum physics

1 hour ago

No call list

1 hour ago

Energy of an electromagnetic wave

1 hour ago

Do supplements and adaptogens truly work?

2 hours ago

Impedance of a half-wave dipole antenna

2 hours ago

Pressure balance in a sphere

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)