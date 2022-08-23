August 23, 2022

'The find of a lifetime': 8-year-old boy discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina

by Natalie Neysa Alund

'The find of a lifetime': 8-year-old boy discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina
Carcharocles turgidus teeth. Credit: Ghedoghedo, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

An 8-year-old boy made a prehistoric discovery this month by finding a giant tooth believed to be from the long-extinct angustidens—a megatooth shark species.

Riley Gracely of Pennsylvania discovered the massive during a family vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

According to Palmetto Fossil Excursions (PFE), the boy discovered a 4.75-inch tooth belonging to the extinct shark Carcharocles angustidens while participating in a fossil-hunting excursion near Summerville.

"Truly the find of a lifetime," PFE wrote in an Aug. 11 Facebook post. "This young man just scored a 4.75" Angustiden tooth in our Premium Gravel Layer piles on a dry dig!!!"

"Just to give perspective—any [angustidens] over 4" is the equivalent of finding a 6" [], and an [angustidens] at 4.75" is the equivalent of finding a 6.5" megalodon tooth," the group wrote.

On Monday, the boy's find continued to draw hundreds of likes and dozens of comments on Facebook.

"Meet a future paleontologist! Good job, young man!" one user wrote.

"Wow, that is one amazing fossil! Congratulations!" Matthew Migel posted.

Riley Gracely's dad Justin Gracely told Fox News his son is an avid fisherman who loves science and the outdoors.

"We vacation in Myrtle Beach every , so from the time that Riley and his brother Collin could walk, we've been into searching for these treasures on the beach," he told the outlet.

"(Riley's) is still in its early stages, so he's keeping it for now, but who knows in time. It would be nice for others to enjoy it, too."

Explore further

Rare teeth from ancient mega-shark found on Australia beach

(c)2022 USA Today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: 'The find of a lifetime': 8-year-old boy discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina (2022, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-lifetime-year-old-boy-giant-shark.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

No vacuum anywhere vs the measurement of "c"

2 hours ago

Pressure through a curved hose - expected results?

Aug 22, 2022

Why are the spectral lines weak in my hydrogen Geissler tube?

Aug 22, 2022

Chaos theory has no fine edge -- does it fluctuate?

Aug 20, 2022

Occam's razor in science: all-time practice or modern fashion?

Aug 18, 2022

I want to get a better perspective on the unit "Newtons" in everyday situations

Aug 15, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)