August 30, 2022 report

Khufu branch of Nile River once flowed close enough to Giza to carry the stones needed to build the pyramids

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Khufu branch of Nile River once flowed close enough to Giza to carry the stones needed to build the pyramids
Artist's reconstruction of the now defunct Khufu branch of the Nile River. Credit: Alex Boersma/Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2202530119

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in France, working with a colleague from China and another two from Egypt, has found evidence that shows the Khufu branch of the Nile River once ran so close to Giza that it could have been used to carry the stones that were used to build the famous pyramids. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of fossilized pollen grains found in the sediments around Giza and what it showed them about the history of the Khufu branch.

In their work, the researchers obtained core sediment samples that have been collected from several sites in and around Giza over the years and then took a close look at the fossilized pollen grains trapped in them for thousands of years.

By combining results from prior studies that involved studying the surrounding the pyramids, they found that they were able to reconstruct the history of the Khufu branch as it flowed and ebbed in the area over the prior 8,000 years. Then, looking at the timeline and flow of the branch, they found its levels were high enough that it reached nearly all the way to Giza—7 kilometers from the Nile—during the times when three of the major pyramids (Menkaure, Khafre and Khufu) were built—approximately 4,000 years ago.

The researchers note that the pollen grain fossils they found were mostly from flowering grasses like the ones that line the Nile River today. They also found evidence of a few marsh plants, which typically grow on the edges of lakes—and that showed that the Khufu branch remained at high levels in the area long enough for nature to consider it permanent.

Khufu branch of Nile River once flowed close enough to Giza to carry the stones needed to build the pyramids
Location of the cores on the Giza floodplain. Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2202530119

The researchers also found that not long after the reign of King Tutankhamun, levels of the branch began to drop, leading to a much more arid environment. Other studies of bones and teeth from mummies of the time also showed the area becoming much drier. The researchers suggest that others using the same techniques could learn more about how changing impacted other .

Explore further

Egypt detects 'impressive' anomaly in Giza pyramids
More information: Hader Sheisha et al, Nile waterscapes facilitated the construction of the Giza pyramids during the 3rd millennium BCE, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2202530119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2022 Science X Network

Citation: Khufu branch of Nile River once flowed close enough to Giza to carry the stones needed to build the pyramids (2022, August 30) retrieved 30 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-khufu-nile-river-giza-stones.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
105 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)