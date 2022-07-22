July 22, 2022

Is there wealth stability across generations in the US?

by Wiley

wealth
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A study published in Contemporary Economic Policy that analyzed U.S. data found that a substantial portion of grandparents with the lowest proportions of wealth in 1984–1989 are likely to have grandchildren who end up in the lowest wealth stratum in 2015–2017. Likewise, grandparents in the highest proportions of wealth are likely to have grandchildren in the highest wealth stratum.

Also, grandparental linkages in household portfolio components—risky assets, safe assets, and non-financial assets—are strongly positively correlated with the asset components of younger generations.

The analysis also found that Black individuals tend to be less invested in risky assets, even after adjusting for the intergenerational transfers of wealth from and parents.

"My decompositions of net wealth into risky, safe, and non-financial assets illuminate different policy pathways to benefit the total net wealth of younger households, including Black households," said corresponding author Jermaine Toney, of Rutgers University.

Explore further

Study finds barriers limit black households' access to financial services
More information: Jermaine Toney, Is there wealth stability across generations in the U.S.? Evidence from panel study, 1984–2017, Contemporary Economic Policy (2022). DOI: 10.1111/coep.12581
Provided by Wiley
Citation: Is there wealth stability across generations in the US? (2022, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-wealth-stability.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Please help with my spacetime diagrams (relativity problem)

53 minutes ago

Why are only two senses transmittable via technology?

54 minutes ago

Bernoulli's equation and the work energy theorem

1 hour ago

Rayleigh scattering -- What is the true reason for the color of the sky?

1 hour ago

Layered VPN

1 hour ago

EE's Going Extinct?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)