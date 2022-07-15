July 15, 2022

Researchers unveil spatiotemporal sequence of shear band in amorphous solids

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers unveil spatiotemporal sequence of shear band in amorphous solids
Quantitative characterizations of shear, dilatation and rotation motions in shear bands via the TTG model. Credit: IMCAS

The precise understanding of shear banding emergence in amorphous solids is still a mystery, due to the intrinsic entangling of three elementary local atomic motions: shear, dilatation and rotation.

Recently, researchers from the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) have unveiled the spatiotemporal sequence of shear band in amorphous solids through decoupling and quantitatively characterizing the highly entangled shear, dilatation and rotation flow units.

The results were published in Physical Review Research.

The researchers proposed a new theoretical protocol, namely two-term gradient (TTG) model, which covers both affine and non-affine components of deformation to demonstrate the plastic behavior in disordered materials.

This combination gives rise to a much more comprehensive and more effective description of local deformation field beyond the conventional, pure affine or non-affine model.

Based on this , the researchers decoded the highly entangled shear, dilatation, and rotation events. Thus, with the unprecedented spatial and , the plastic behavior could be demonstrated comprehensively as the operative manipulation of newly defined shear-dominated zones (SDZ), dilatation-dominated zones (DDZ) and rotation-dominated zones (RDZ).

Following this three-unit atomistic demonstration, the intuitive physical picture from initially synchronous motion to the onset of localized shear band is unveiled, manifesting as the percolating process of localized plastic regions with critical power-law scaling nature akin to classical percolating theory.

These findings provide insights into the understanding of in disordered materials.

Explore further

Relationship between silver nanowire film plasticity and shear fracture resistance
More information: Zeng-Yu Yang et al, Hidden spatiotemporal sequence in transition to shear band in amorphous solids, Physical Review Research (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevResearch.4.023220
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers unveil spatiotemporal sequence of shear band in amorphous solids (2022, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-unveil-spatiotemporal-sequence-band-amorphous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does Ohm's Law work for Light Bulbs?

1 hour ago

What kind of tensor is the gradient of a vector Field?

1 hour ago

Proof of the existence of atoms

1 hour ago

I need a small fan to push a lot of air because my bigger fan is too loud

2 hours ago

Wait, what? Whose fighter jets are those?

2 hours ago

Random Thoughts part 6

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)