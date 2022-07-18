SpaceX equals 2021′s launch total with current Starlink

SpaceX managed a record 31 launches in 2021, but its more-than-weekly pace in 2022 including a launch Sunday morning let it match that record less than seven months into the year.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 53 more of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Space Launch Complex 40 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

This is the third time SpaceX used a first-stage booster for a record 13th time, with this booster having previously flown on Crew Dragon's first demonstration mission, the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, SXM-7 and nine Starlink missions. It's notably also been used at all three of SpaceX's launch facilities, having also taken off from Kennedy Space Center and Vandenberg Space Force Base on missions responsible for bringing nearly 600 payloads to space.

The majority of this year's launches have been in support of the growing Starlink internet constellation, which is now active in around 40 markets around the world. This marks the 17th Starlink launch of the year and 52nd Starlink launch since the first operational deployment in 2019, with more than 2,800 satellites sent to orbit.

The 570-pound satellites orbit at around 341 miles altitude. SpaceX has approval for 4,408 operational satellites, but is seeking Federal Communications Commission approval to increase its presence to about 30,000 with future launches on board its in-the-works Starship rocket.

The service is part of the company's revenue-generating plan to support Elon Musk's long-term goal of sending humans to and establishing a colony on Mars.

Since 2008, SpaceX has had 169 successful launches and managed the recovery of 131 of its boosters among both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

