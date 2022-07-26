July 26, 2022

NASA says no 'official word' from Russia on quitting ISS

iss
Credit: CC0 Public Domain
The United States hasn't received "any official word" from Russia on its just-announced plans to quit the International Space Station "after 2024," a senior NASA official said Tuesday.

"We haven't received any official word from the partner as to the news today," Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS for NASA said during a conference on the outpost.

Asked whether she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, she replied: "No, absolutely not."

Explore further

US, Russian astronauts will swap seats on rockets again

© 2022 AFP

Citation: NASA says no 'official word' from Russia on quitting ISS (2022, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-nasa-word-russia-iss.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Should we hit Mars with The Behemoth Comet?

56 minutes ago

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed (continued)

1 hour ago

The limit of the perimeter of a Koch snowflake as s(0) goes to zero

1 hour ago

Will we get an infinitesimal x when we neglect ##x^2## in ##x x^2##?

1 hour ago

Decoherence and Quantum tunnelling

1 hour ago

Cost/Benefits of an RF Cavity vs Quartz Oscillator

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)