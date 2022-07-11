July 11, 2022

Mammoth Cave: Coke bottles, ticket stubs, pre-historic debris discovered in world's longest-known cave system

by Camille Fine

mammoth cave
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Archeologists on a mission to see where a mysterious passageway under the world's longest known cave system goes are uncovering 19th and 20th-century artifacts in the historical dig.

This collapsed sinkhole, the largest known natural entrance to the Mammoth Cave system, is believed by researchers to be where the cave's extensive labyrinth of naturally formed passages first began at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.

Archeologists from the National Park Service and the University of Idaho found artifacts —including coke bottles, ticket stubs, ceramic pieces and other items from over 200 years ago, according to Bowling Green Daily news.

Water cascading from the limestone layers at the entrance—which has been used for over 5,000 years —has revealed more features inside the pit.

Kailey Alessi, a University of Idaho master's student researching the cave, told the Bowling Green Daily News that researchers found evidence of prehistoric peoples who lit fires in the .

Historians believe a 50 feet vertical pit directly below the waterfall at Mammoth Cave's entrance was filled around the 1810s during the saltpeter mining operation, according to a statement on the park's Facebook page. The assumption is based on a historical map from 1835 identifying a passage as "filled."

"This project will provide researchers and scientists with even more information about the cultural and natural resources of Mammoth Cave and help us learn how to better protect and interpret the for you and ," the Facebook post read.

Significant discoveries in geology, hydrology, speleology, archaeology, biology, and microbiology have come from research at Mammoth Cave, according to National Park Service.

Explore further

When Chauvet Cave artists created their artwork, the Pont d'Arc was already there

(c)2022 USA Today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Mammoth Cave: Coke bottles, ticket stubs, pre-historic debris discovered in world's longest-known cave system (2022, July 11) retrieved 11 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-mammoth-cave-coke-bottles-ticket.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A spaceship with a speed close to light (gravity law)

10 hours ago

work done on elevator by spring gravity

10 hours ago

Does a body behave as a point mass even at rest

10 hours ago

Tension in a complex-pulley-system

10 hours ago

Please give me an example of how any indexing works in big data search

10 hours ago

"No objective reality" in quantum mechanics?

10 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)