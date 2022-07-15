July 15, 2022

Earthquake shakes Ecuador's coast, teen killed by power line

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.7 shook Ecuador's coast Thursday, causing one death when a teenager was electrocuted by a fallen power line, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the struck at a depth of about 80 kilometers (49 miles) and was centered nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the port of Guayaquil.

The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador said the tremor was felt over most of country, though "weakly" in the mountains.

Jorge Vera, mayor of the Simón Bolívar canton in the coastal Guayas province, said a 16-year-old was killed. He said a high voltage cable fell while the victim was engaged in "a sports activity," but gave no further details.

Explore further

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Earthquake shakes Ecuador's coast, teen killed by power line (2022, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-earthquake-ecuador-coast-teen-power.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Baltic Finnish languages

1 hour ago

How to estimate pi

1 hour ago

How Can Internal Energy of the Canonical Ensemble Change (Fluctuate)?

1 hour ago

Does Ohm's Law work for Light Bulbs?

1 hour ago

What is the function of the air cavity inside drums?

1 hour ago

Does a body behave as a point mass even at rest?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)