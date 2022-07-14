July 14, 2022

Can dogs eat cucumbers? Are they safe? Their health benefits explained

by Caitlin McLean

cucumber
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Although dogs do not require healthy fruits in their diets as we do, giving your furry friend some of these treats may be beneficial for their health.

Not all fruits are safe for to eat, though. Some fruits can be toxic to your pet causing diarrhea, vomiting or even . While you may enjoy grapes, cherries and avocados, these fruits can be harmful and should not be fed to dogs.

Although many believe are vegetables, they are actually a because they contain the seeds of the plant. Are they safe for dogs to eat?

Can dogs eat cucumbers?

According to the American Kennel Club, cucumbers are a safe and low-calorie snack that your pet will love. Compared to treats like a medium Milk-Bone biscuit, which contains 40 calories, one-half of a cup of sliced cucumbers is only eight calories.

Cucumbers are also low in fat and sodium making them a healthy treat for your pet.

Do not, however, feed your dog pickles. Although they may be a favorite of yours, pickles can be harmful to your dog because of the salt and spices used in the pickling of cucumbers, according to the AKC.

What are the health benefits of feeding your dog cucumbers?

According to the AKC, cucumbers are a healthy treat for your pet and can be especially good for dogs that need to lose weight. Like treats, cucumbers can be used to encourage your dog to exercise or to behave better, according to the AKC. On hot days cucumbers, which are 96% water, can also be hydrating for your pet.

How to feed your dog cucumbers safely.

Too many cucumbers, especially if your pet has not had them before, can cause your dog to be gastrointestinally upset, according to the AKC.

Like any human food you feed your dog, moderation is key. The AKC says it is always important to slowly introduce any new food into your dog's diet and to watch for any bad reactions. Veterinarians recommend treats should follow the 10% rule, meaning they should only make up 10% of your dog's diet, according to the AKC.

What fruits can your dog eat?

According to the AKC here are fruits your dog can safely eat:

  • Apples
  • Bananas
  • Blueberries
  • Cantaloupe
  • Cranberries
  • Cucumbers
  • Mango
  • Oranges
  • Peaches
  • Pears
  • Pineapple
  • Pumpkin
  • Raspberries
  • Strawberries
  • Watermelon

What fruits are toxic to your dog?

The AKC says these foods should not be fed to your dog:

  • Avocado
  • Cherries
  • Grapes

Explore further

What sea cucumbers can teach us about self-defense

2022 USA Today

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Can dogs eat cucumbers? Are they safe? Their health benefits explained (2022, July 14) retrieved 14 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-dogs-cucumbers-safe-health-benefits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
25 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Collection of Lame Jokes

1 hour ago

SpaceX prepares Starship for first orbital flight (not before early 2022)

1 hour ago

Random Thoughts part 6

1 hour ago

Battery Internal Resistance

1 hour ago

How can I comment on or post a question about on an Insight Article?

2 hours ago

Bragg condition and Bloch states

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)