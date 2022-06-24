Video: NASA tracks COVID-19's atmospheric fingerprint

Credit: Music: The Mysterious Staircase by Brice Davoli [SACEM], Suspended in Time by Brice Davoli [SACEM], Universal Production Music Kazuyuki Miyazaki (JPL): Lead Scientist Kevin Bowman (JPL): Scientist Lesley Ott (NASA/GSFC): Lead Scientist Brad Weir (USRA): Scientist Katie Jepson (KBRwyle): Lead Producer Trent L. Schindler (USRA): Lead Visualizer Ellen T. Gray (ADNET): Writer Jessica Merzdorf Evans (NASA/GSFC): Writer Katie Jepson (KBRwyle): Narration

The COVID-19-related lockdowns granted scientists an unexpected and detailed glimpse as to how human activities impact atmospheric composition.

Two recent studies, one focusing on nitrogen oxide and the other examining CO 2 concentrations, were able to detect the atmospheric "fingerprint" of the lockdowns in unprecedented detail.

Provided by Science@NASA