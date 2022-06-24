June 24, 2022

Video: NASA tracks COVID-19's atmospheric fingerprint

by Science@NASA

Video: NASA tracks COVID-19's atmospheric fingerprint
Credit: Music: The Mysterious Staircase by Brice Davoli [SACEM], Suspended in Time by Brice Davoli [SACEM], Universal Production Music Kazuyuki Miyazaki (JPL): Lead Scientist Kevin Bowman (JPL): Scientist Lesley Ott (NASA/GSFC): Lead Scientist Brad Weir (USRA): Scientist Katie Jepson (KBRwyle): Lead Producer Trent L. Schindler (USRA): Lead Visualizer Ellen T. Gray (ADNET): Writer Jessica Merzdorf Evans (NASA/GSFC): Writer Katie Jepson (KBRwyle): Narration

The COVID-19-related lockdowns granted scientists an unexpected and detailed glimpse as to how human activities impact atmospheric composition.

Two recent studies, one focusing on nitrogen oxide and the other examining CO2 concentrations, were able to detect the atmospheric "fingerprint" of the lockdowns in unprecedented detail.

Credit: Music: The Mysterious Staircase by Brice Davoli [SACEM], Suspended in Time by Brice Davoli [SACEM], Universal Production Music Kazuyuki Miyazaki (JPL): Lead Scientist Kevin Bowman (JPL): Scientist Lesley Ott (NASA/GSFC): Lead Scientist Brad Weir (USRA): Scientist Katie Jepson (KBRwyle): Lead Producer Trent L. Schindler (USRA): Lead Visualizer Ellen T. Gray (ADNET): Writer Jessica Merzdorf Evans (NASA/GSFC): Writer Katie Jepson (KBRwyle): Narration

Explore further

Ammonia has been missing in portraying air pollution impacts
Provided by Science@NASA
Citation: Video: NASA tracks COVID-19's atmospheric fingerprint (2022, June 24) retrieved 24 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-video-nasa-tracks-covid-atmospheric.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Need help with homework

4 hours ago

Collection of Lame Jokes

4 hours ago

Definition of orthogonality in Minkowski spacetime

5 hours ago

Difference Between Potential and Potential Energy

5 hours ago

Realistic interpretation of QM

5 hours ago

Potential energy of a sphere in the field of itself

5 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)