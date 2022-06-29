June 29, 2022

Underwater jars reveal Roman period winemaking practices

by Public Library of Science

Underwater jars reveal Roman period winemaking practices
From the amphorae to understanding the content; this multi-analytical analysis relied on archaeobotany and molecular identification. Credit: Louise Chassouant, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Winemaking practices in coastal Italy during the Roman period involved using native grapes for making wine in jars waterproofed with imported tar pitch, according to a study published June 29, 2022 in PLOS ONE by Louise Chassouant of Avignon University and colleagues.

The authors examined three Roman period amphorae—wine jars—from a seabed deposit near the modern harbor of San Felice Circeo, Italy, about 90 km southeast of Rome. A combination of chemical markers, plant tissue residue, and pollen provided evidence of grape derivatives and pine within the jars. The evidence suggests the amphorae were used in both red and white winemaking processes, while the pine was used to create tar for waterproofing the jars and perhaps also flavoring the wine, as has been observed at similar archaeological sites.

The grapevine pollen matches from the area, suggesting these winemakers were using local plants, although it remains unclear whether these were domesticated at the time. The pine tar, on the other hand, is non-local, and was likely imported from Calabria or Sicily based on other historical sources.

The authors emphasize the benefit of this multidisciplinary approach to characterize from . In this case, the identification of plant remains, , historical and archaeological records, amphorae design, and previous findings all contributed to the conclusions of this analysis, providing an example of methodology for interpreting a history beyond the artifacts that would not be possible using a single technique.

The authors add, "If there was a message to be retained from the reading of this article, it would be related to the multidisciplinary methodology to be applied. Indeed, by using different approaches to unravel the content and nature of the coating layer of Roman amphorae, we have pushed the conclusion further in the understanding of ancient practices than it would have been with a single approach."

Explore further

Medieval containers hint at thriving wine trade in Islamic Sicily
More information: Archaeobotanical and chemical investigations on wine amphorae from San Felice Circeo (Italy) shed light on grape beverages at the Roman time, PLoS ONE (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0267129
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Underwater jars reveal Roman period winemaking practices (2022, June 29) retrieved 29 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-underwater-jars-reveal-roman-period.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Airplane Fare Mystery

21 minutes ago

Formula for Doppler effect in moving medium?

24 minutes ago

Constraints on Lorentz velocity transformation

24 minutes ago

Interpretations of the Aharonov-Bohm effect

28 minutes ago

SOFIA IR Observatory in the Southern Sky.

29 minutes ago

Which units is this conversion factor for (molar volume)? 0.023901488

31 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)