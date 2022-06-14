June 14, 2022

SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after FAA review

by Marcia Dunn

spacex
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

SpaceX cleared a key hurdle Monday for its plan to launch a gigantic, futuristic rocketship into orbit from Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration concluded an environmental review of Elon Musk's Starship base. The agency saw no significant environmental concerns, but is requiring more than 75 actions to reduce impacts to the region.

It's no guarantee a launch license will be issued since other factors such as safety and financial responsibility requirements still must be met at the Boca Chica site, according to the FAA.

After the latest news, SpaceX tweeted: "One step closer to the first orbital flight test of Starship."

At nearly 400 feet (120 meters), Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built and meant to carry people to the moon and Mars. NASA intends to use it for the 's lunar landing of astronauts, planned no earlier than 2025.

While SpaceX has launched Starship's bullet-shaped upper stage several miles (10 kilometers) into the air over the past year—resulting in some spectacular explosions—it's yet to fly it atop a Super Heavy booster.

Some residents had opposed Starship launches and landings, citing not only the noise and closed roads, but also wreckage raining down from failed flights. As part of the FAA report, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service insisted on additional measures, but noted operations were unlikely to jeopardize endangered species or their habitat.

The site is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, about 1,000 miles west of Cape Canaveral where SpaceX launches astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

Explore further

SpaceX's Elon Musk: 1st orbital Starship flight maybe March

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after FAA review (2022, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-spacex-closer-giant-rocketship-faa.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The general structure of relativistic QFTs

49 minutes ago

What assumptions underly the Lorentz transformation?

54 minutes ago

Resonance state - Alternating current

54 minutes ago

Hamiltonian formalism and partition function

54 minutes ago

drinking water and the release of gastric acid

1 hour ago

Making a 2D Problem into a 1D Problem

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)