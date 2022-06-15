Giant 'Sky Eye' telescope may have picked up alien signals, Chinese researchers say

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Chinese researchers have found a signal that could be from alien civilizations, the country's science ministry is reporting.

Researchers with Beijing Normal University this year found "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the Earth," according to a report published Tuesday in Science and Technology Daily, the official newspaper of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to its researchers, signals were identified by the world's largest radio telescope, "Sky Eye."

Located in southwestern China, the 1,640 foot Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, dubbed FAST, is in southwestern China's Guizhou province and began operation on Sept. 25, 2016.

Cosmologist Zhang Tongjie, chief scientist of China ET Civilization Research Group, told the newspaper FAST located "several narrow-band electromagnetic signals different from the past."

But Tongjie, once dubbed "China's top alien hunter," also said the signals may just be radio interference.

"The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out. This may be a long process," Tongjie said.

