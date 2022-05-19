The role of space in driving sustainability, security and development on Earth

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new report reveals five actions that leaders can take to contribute to economic development, advance global security and sustainability, and make space a safe and globally accessible domain.

This report, a collaborative effort with the World Economic Forum, and informed by the views of approximately 100 industry leaders—describes potential scenarios for the future of space. It identifies five actions that could put the industry on the path to more positive outcomes, in which the full benefits of the space economy are realized.

Tanja Masson-Zwaan, Asst. Professor and Deputy Director of the International Institute of Air and Space Law, was involved in the realization of the report.

"The world is in a space renaissance," the report reads. "Expanding activity in space is beginning to outpace governance, technological progress is increasing accessibility, commercial funding is at an all-time high, and more nations and companies are clamoring to be part of the activity. Already space plays a role in advancing global sustainability and security priorities, but the potential is even greater. The future is in the balance, and all stakeholders have the capability to contribute to a more successful sector."

"Advancements in space technology over the past decade have opened access to more players, unlocked new use cases, and positioned space to help address significant global priorities. Throughout, international and cross-sector collaboration has occurred in several areas. However, the accelerating growth of the space sector and complex global dynamics pose a risk to continued international collaboration, the longevity of governance frameworks, and, thus, industrial progress in the ecosystem. To fully realize the benefits of space, the international community will likely need to quickly consider how to intentionally maintain space as an arena of collaboration."

