May 12, 2022

Effectively removing emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants

by Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS

wastewater treatment
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Currently, treatment systems let, on average, half of the emerging contaminants found in wastewater go through. However, scientists are developing new technologies to make infrastructure more efficient and remove the remaining contaminants that would otherwise be discharged into waterways. Jean-François Blais, water treatment and environmental decontamination expert at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), collaborated with Canadian scientists to review current and emerging treatment technologies. Through this review, the team determined the removal efficiency of a particular type of contaminant that causes hormonal disruption: endocrine disruptors.

Efficient technologies

One of the most promising technologies is ozonation. Ozone, a powerful oxidizing gas, breaks down pollutants through a chemical reaction. This very technology was chosen for the Jean-R.-Marcotte wastewater treatment plant, where all of Montréal's wastewater converges. Another promising method in water treatment is adsorption with activated carbon. In addition to being inexpensive, this material can effectively filter and absorb contaminants regardless of whether it is in powder or granular form.

In his review, Professor Blais also focused on electro-oxidation processes and membrane bioreactors. The first method uses two electrodes to degrade pollutants. The second combines a membrane (to filter out some of the contaminants) and biological organisms (to degrade what passes through it).

These two approaches are being developed at INRS, in Professor Patrick Drogui's Laboratory of Environmental Electrotechnologies and Oxidative Processes.

"All of these emerging technologies have the advantage of being able to be added to existing treatment plants, mostly downstream of the current systems," explains Professor Blais.

Ultimately, they could improve the performance of existing technologies without requiring major changes to municipal facilities.

The issue of Lac Saint-Charles

These different wastewater treatment options have real-world implications for municipalities. The City of Québec, in particular, quickly became interested in these innovative treatment methods following concerns about the water quality of its main water supply, Lac Saint-Charles. It therefore mandated the INRS team to find effective solutions to this problem, as well as to connect its sewer system.

"Many remote residences are using and absorption fields," says Blais. "We wanted to identify alternatives, like stand-alone treatment systems for homes, to connect them without sacrificing the health of our bodies of water."

The research was published in Environmental Research.

Explore further

Eliminating microplastics in wastewater directly at the source
More information: Dariush Azizi et al, A comprehensive review on current technologies for removal of endocrine disrupting chemicals from wastewaters, Environmental Research (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.envres.2021.112196
Journal information: Environmental Research

Provided by Institut national de la recherche scientifique - INRS
Citation: Effectively removing emerging contaminants in wastewater treatment plants (2022, May 12) retrieved 12 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-effectively-emerging-contaminants-wastewater-treatment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

That Will Smith and Chris Rock thing

3 minutes ago

Statistical Independence in Quantum Mechanics

11 minutes ago

Find magnetic field at center of rotating sphere

19 minutes ago

Big Bang, high entropy…?

22 minutes ago

Rheology question -- Why does fluid flow become more turbulent when its density increases?

25 minutes ago

Working with Pointers

30 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)