May 18, 2022

Study shows how diet has transformed the ancient dog into a family pet

by Murdoch University

dingo
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The shape of the mandible (the lower jaw) is influenced by the mechanical action of the jaw muscles that connect it to the skull, and mandible shape therefore reflects the diet of the animal. The lower jaw is also sufficiently robust to survive burial and fossilization, providing a valuable insight into the diets of animals that are long dead.

A new international study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences has described the shape of 525 ancient dog mandibles from European archaeological sites. The study compared these 5,000–10,000-year-old remains to a reference sample of modern dogs, wolves, as well as our Australian dingoes.

"Ancient dogs are physically distinctive from those of modern dogs, with the main differences in the curvature of the body under the carnassial (cutting) tooth, suggesting they fed on more tough and hard foods than most modern dogs," said Dr. Colline Brassard, lead author of the study.

Modern dogs have an omnivorous . They have multiple copies of the amylase gene that increases their ability to digest starch—the carbohydrate found in plants such as grains—a trait that has been interpreted as reflecting their living alongside humans and consuming anthropogenic-sourced foods.

Dr. Brassard said it is likely that a shift from a carnivorous diet to the starch-containing omnivorous diet of modern domesticated dogs could explain the changes evident in their jaw shape.

"Somewhat surprisingly, the of dingo mandibles did not group with ancient dogs but was instead intermediate between wolves and modern dogs. The ancient dogs also showed traits indicating they had a greater bite force than modern dogs, which would also have been useful for defense or hunting," said Professor Trish Fleming, from Murdoch University, who collaborated on the work, comparing European ancient dogs with dingoes.

The dingo was brought to Australia somewhere about 3,600 to 5,000 years ago and it has lived in isolation until about 200 years ago when Europeans brought modern dogs onto the continent.

Dingoes have a carnivorous diet, with their principal diet being kangaroos and wallabies, and they have recently been shown to have a single copy of the amylase gene, supporting their separation from modern dog lineage prior to this adaptation to an omnivorous diet.

Explore further

Dingoes aren't just feral dogs, says study
More information: Colline Brassard et al, Unexpected morphological diversity in ancient dogs compared to modern relatives, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2022.0147
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by Murdoch University
Citation: Study shows how diet has transformed the ancient dog into a family pet (2022, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-diet-ancient-dog-family-pet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How many quadrilaterals formed from n-gon no adjacent sides

1 hour ago

Use Remainder theorem to find factors of ##(a-b)^3 (b-c)^3 (c-a)^3##

1 hour ago

A glitch in Jorrie’s Cosmo-Calculator?

2 hours ago

Crypto currency and solving real world problems

2 hours ago

Realistic interpretation of QM

2 hours ago

Atmospheric electron neutrinos

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)