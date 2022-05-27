May 27, 2022

Two critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs born in captivity

by Duke University

Two critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs born in captivity
Hubble and Kitt spent lots of time in their nest after they were born. This picture from animal care technician Grayson Pellerito shows the delicate sibling balance of roughhousing and cuddling. Credit: Grayson Pellerito

Baby season this year launched out of this world with the birth of two new critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs on April 13, 2022. Meet Hubble and Kitt, the newest additions at the Duke Lemur Center.

Male Hubble and female Kitt are the first infants of parents Ruby and Buzz. In keeping with the space-themed names given to all ruffed lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center, Hubble and Kitt both get their names from telescopes. While they may be Ruby's first offspring, this protective mom is doing a great job. She spent the first few days of motherhood resting near the infants and preferred her food delivered directly to her perch, instead of into the bowl a few feet away. Ruby will occasionally allow Buzz to groom the infants, but has been less comfortable allowing our photographers in her enclosure, limiting the photos and videos we have of Hubble and Kitt so far.

Unlike other lemur species, ruffed lemurs typically give to fraternal twins or triplets in human care. Instead of carrying infants like other lemur species, ruffed moms will build rudimentary nests and park their litter of in one place. Ruby's keepers provided pieces of fleece, cardboard, leaves, and sticks as she approached her due date to encourage this behavior. Her simple nest provided a safe home for the first weeks of the twin's lives. Hubble and Kitt have left their nest and now spend their days climbing around their enclosure. When they are big enough, they will free-range in a forested habitat with their parents.

Two critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs born in captivity
Ruby has been very protective of her new infants, making it difficult to get clear photographs of Hubble and Kitt. Credit: David Haring

Explore further

Rare twin red-ruffed lemurs born at Singapore zoo
Provided by Duke University
Citation: Two critically endangered red-ruffed lemurs born in captivity (2022, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-critically-endangered-red-ruffed-lemurs-born.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Surface area of a sphere ##= \pi * (a^2 b^2 c^2 d^2)##

1 hour ago

second uniqueness theorem

1 hour ago

A question about Glow in the dark

1 hour ago

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption, Tonga, Tsunami(s)

1 hour ago

Emergency braking in space

1 hour ago

Sagnac effect for matter beams

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)