May 18, 2022

Celebrated Mexican archaeologist wins major Spanish award

Celebrated Mexican archaeologist wins major Spanish award
Archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma stands over a newly discovered platform at the archaeological site of Templo Mayor in Mexico City, Mexico, Oct. 6, 2011. Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist who led the excavation of the Great Aztec Temple in Mexico City, won this year’s Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category, the Spanish foundation behind the prizes announced Wednesday May 18, 2022. Credit: AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File

Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist who led the excavation of the Great Aztec Temple in Mexico City, won this year's Princess of Asturias award in the social sciences category, the Spanish foundation behind the prizes announced Wednesday.

The dig at the shrine, which was discovered by accident in 1978 after being buried under the city's main plaza since the 16th century, was a landmark event in the archaeological world and drew intense interest as it proceeded for more than 20 years.

That excavation, and others, represent "exemplary episodes of the scientific development of archaeology and a fruitful dialogue with the past, between separate cultures and between human and social sciences," the Asturias Princess Foundation, which is named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor, said in its citation.

It also cited the "extraordinary intellectual rigor" of the 81-year-old Moctezuma, who has written several books as well as more than 500 articles, catalogues and guides.

"Due to his scientific intelligence, his ability to communicate and his social commitment, Eduardo Matos Moctezuma and his body of work provide an inspiration for future generations of social scientists and citizens," the citation said.

The 50,000-euro ($52,600) is one of eight prizes, including in the arts, communication and sports, handed out annually by the foundation.

The awards are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. An awards ceremony typically takes place in October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

Explore further

COVID-19 vaccine creators win prestigious Spanish prize

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Celebrated Mexican archaeologist wins major Spanish award (2022, May 18) retrieved 18 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-celebrated-mexican-archaeologist-major-spanish.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How many quadrilaterals formed from n-gon no adjacent sides

1 hour ago

Use Remainder theorem to find factors of ##(a-b)^3 (b-c)^3 (c-a)^3##

1 hour ago

A glitch in Jorrie’s Cosmo-Calculator?

2 hours ago

Crypto currency and solving real world problems

2 hours ago

Realistic interpretation of QM

2 hours ago

Atmospheric electron neutrinos

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)