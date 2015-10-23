October 23, 2015

Wikipedia awarded top Spanish prize for international cooperation

Wikipedia's US founder Jimmy Wales (C) receives the 2015 Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation from Spain's K
Wikipedia's US founder Jimmy Wales (C) receives the 2015 Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation from Spain's King Felipe VI during the Princess of Asturias awards ceremony at the Campoamor Theatre in Oviedo, on October 23, 2015

Spain's King Felipe VI on Friday awarded online encyclopedia Wikipedia the country's Princess of Asturias award for international cooperation, hailing it a "universal symbol of teamwork".

In a glittering ceremony held in the northern city of Oviedo attended by US entrepreneur Jimmy Wales, who founded Wikipedia in 2001, the king said the "wants to put culture within reach of the greatest number of people possible".

"Millions of volunteers around the world each day add to Wikipedia content in a labour which since 2001 is an innovative example of international cooperation," he added.

"We are rewarding a brilliant and generous idea, a way of working that is a universal symbol of teamwork. We are rewarding an which is much more than a collection of facts."

Wikipedia, which has 35 million articles in 288 languages, is written by volunteers around the world and its articles are edited by registered users.

It has been run since 2003 by a non-profit organisation, the Wikipedia Foundation, which is headquartered in San Francisco in the United States.

Wikipedia receives about 500 million single visits a month making it one of the 10 most visited websites in the world, according to the foundation.

The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named after Spain's Princess Leonor. Other categories include the arts, sport and literature.

The awards were named the Prince of Asturias awards after Felipe until he became king last year, and passed on the title to his nine-year-old daughter.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Wikipedia awarded top Spanish prize for international cooperation (2015, October 23) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-10-wikipedia-awarded-spanish-prize-international.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wikipedia wins top Spanish prize for international cooperation
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

12 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)