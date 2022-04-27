April 27, 2022

Wild horses quarantined in Fremont County facility after unknown disease kills 57

by Molly Burke

horse
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Wild Horse facility in Cañon City, Colorado is quarantining their animals after the breakout of a highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease broke out, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday.

The Fremont County facility's 2,550 are under a voluntary quarantine while local, state and federal officials investigate the disease, that has killed 57 horses since April 23.

Horses gathered from the West Douglas area have been the most affected, the Bureau of Land Management said in a release.

"We are working with local, state and to determine what is impacting in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible," Stephen Leonard, Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager for the Bureau of Land Management, said.

Explore further

US plans more wild horse roundups this year than ever before

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Wild horses quarantined in Fremont County facility after unknown disease kills 57 (2022, April 27) retrieved 27 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-wild-horses-quarantined-fremont-county.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Force between two dipoles

1 hour ago

Find the unknown values in the problem involving trigonometry graphs

1 hour ago

What is difference between solar radiation and global radiation?

1 hour ago

Defining momentum

1 hour ago

Hooke's law spring stretch

1 hour ago

Trouble understanding the SI definition of 1 second

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)