April 10, 2022

Spain seizes hundreds of stuffed endangered animals

The private collection, estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros was discovered in a shed in Betera in eastern Spain
The private collection, estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros was discovered in a shed in Betera in eastern Spain.

Spain said on Sunday it seized over 1,000 taxidermied animals, including hundreds of endangered or extinct species, in one of the largest hauls of its kind.

The Civil Guard said the private collection, estimated to be worth nearly 29 million euros ($32 million), was discovered in a shed in Betera, near Valencia in eastern Spain.

Among the 1,090 animals seized, 405 are classified as protected, endangered or extinct, including the scimitar-horned oryx once found in parts of Africa.

A stuffed Bengal tiger, considered near extinction, was also found, along with cheetahs, lynxes, , white rhinos and 198 elephant tusks.

The Civil Guard said on Sunday it was the country's "largest haul of nationally-protected taxidermied animals and one of the largest in Europe".

The owner of the collection is under investigation for smuggling and several environmental crimes.

Among the 1,090 animals seized, 405 are classified as protected, endangered or extinct
Among the 1,090 animals seized, 405 are classified as protected, endangered or extinct.

Explore further

Spain police seize over 200 stuffed endangered animals

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Spain seizes hundreds of stuffed endangered animals (2022, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-spain-seizes-hundreds-stuffed-endangered.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Site feedback

45 minutes ago

Best Music Ever

58 minutes ago

CDF measures W mass higher than predicted

1 hour ago

For ## n\geq 2 ##, ## \sqrt[n]{n} ## is irrational?

1 hour ago

Compressive force for artificial black hole?

1 hour ago

Dinosaur killed in asteroid strike found!

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)