April 4, 2022

Solar-power satellites to collect stronger sunlight

by European Space Agency

Solar power down
Credit: Frazer-Nash Consultancy

Solar energy generation keeps on becoming cheaper and more efficient, but some basic limitations will always apply: solar panels can only generate power during the daytime, and much of the sunlight is absorbed by the atmosphere as it shines downward. So ESA is working on the concept of collecting solar power up in orbit, where sunlight is up to 11 times more intense than across European territory, then beaming it down to the ground for use.

As part of that effort, a new project looks into designing satellites, which would become the largest structures ever built in space. Frazer-Nash Consultancy will study the modular construction of solar-power satellites, to efficiently disassemble them as they come to their end-of-life for reuse or recycling.

Explore further

Image: Dedicated satellites to collect solar energy
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Solar-power satellites to collect stronger sunlight (2022, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-solar-power-satellites-stronger-sunlight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The infinite limits of the probability transition matrix for Markov chain

1 hour ago

Theoretical question about a new Energy and implications of using it

1 hour ago

Why so bright?

1 hour ago

Derivation of Statistical Mechanics

1 hour ago

Energy flux direction in a conducting wire?

1 hour ago

Dynamics problem

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)