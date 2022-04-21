April 21, 2022

Sharp spike seen in air pollution levels in recent years

Sharp spike seen in air pollution levels in recent years

After 23 years of decreases in overall air pollution levels, a new report shows that the United States recorded the highest ever number of "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" air quality days between 2018 and 2020.

In its State of the Air 2022 report, the American Lung Association said more than 137 million Americans reside in counties with , and the number of people who faced increases in daily spikes of deadly particulate air pollution was nearly 9 million higher than in last year's report. People of color were disproportionately affected by polluted air, the association added in a statement on the key findings of its report.

Compared to white people, people of color were 61% more likely to live in a county with a failing grade for at least one of three types of air pollution, and 3.6 times more likely to live in a county with failing grades for all three types: year-round particle pollution; short-term particle pollution; and ozone.

"That's certainly a disturbing trend and one of the challenges that we have to address to promote health equity and ," Paul Billings, a with the American Lung Association, told CNN. "We see the impacts of systemic racism on those who bear the greater burden of pollution."

About 1.5 million pregnant people lived in counties with a failing grade for at least one pollutant, according to the report. Research shows that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy poses a number of risks, including higher infant mortality, lower birth weight, impaired lung development and early changes in immune development, CNN reported.

A -driven increase in wildfires—especially in the West—may be one of the reasons for the worsening air pollution nationwide, since smoke from western can drift as far as New York City. Wildfire season now lasts all year due to the climate crisis.

"We've seen some really bad air pollution events really driven by wildfire events in the West, and I think that's a real change," Billings told CNN. "We're really seeing the impact of climate change on our air quality, leading to really significant adverse health outcomes for the American people."

Explore further

Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest cities for polluted air?
More information: Visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for more on air pollution.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Citation: Sharp spike seen in air pollution levels in recent years (2022, April 21) retrieved 21 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-sharp-spike-air-pollution-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
43 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Distance/Remote Masters in Computer Science while working before PhD

1 hour ago

Extending Fuel Assembly Life

1 hour ago

Cool Animations

1 hour ago

Sketch a waveform to show how the data 10101000 would be transmitted ?

1 hour ago

Dashcam is leaving file artifacts on SD card

1 hour ago

A question about charged particle in a magnetic field

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)