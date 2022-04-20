April 20, 2022

Sci-fi becomes real life: NASA doctor 'holoports' to International Space Station

by Maria Jimenez Moya

Star Wars turned into real life? A NASA doctor appeared as a hologram at the International Space Station for a telemedicine visit with an astronaut in Oct. 8, 2021, according to a recent release from NASA.

The "holoportation", a word made from hologram and transportation, features a life-like visual and audio connection between the and those back on Earth.

Dr. Josef Schmid and his crew were holoported to the ISS using the Microsoft Hololens Kinect camera and a personal computer with custom software Aexa, according to an April 8 release from NASA. Schmid had a virtual conversation with astronaut Thomas Pesquet as part of a 3D telemedicine visit.

"We'll use this for our private medical conferences, private psychiatric conferences, private family conferences and to bring VIPs onto the to visit with astronauts," Schmid said.

The technology allows users to interact with remote participants in 3D as if they were physically in the same space.

"It is a brand new way of human exploration, where our human entity is able to travel off the planet. Our physical body is not there, but our human entity absolutely is there."

