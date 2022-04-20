April 20, 2022

Researchers propose passive shimming method for Halbach magnets

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers propose passive shimming method for halbach magnet
Passive shimming research based on magnetic sheet array. a) Magnetic sheet array; b) Implementation platform and results. Credit: SIBET

Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) instruments have huge application scenarios in the fields of food safety; on-line rapid component analysis in pharmaceutical, biological, and chemical laboratories; drug detection, education and teaching.

The dipolar cylindrical Halbach magnet as a high-performance magnet structure has become the main magnet structure for benchtop NMR equipment because of its high material utilization and magnetic field homogeneity. However, due to its complex structure, various errors in processing leads to poor magnetic field homogeneity, which seriously affects the signal quality of magnetic resonance and limits the development of benchtop magnetic resonance spectrometer equipment based on Halbach magnets in China.

The Benchtop Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Group led by Yang Xiaodong from the Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology (SIBET) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has recently proposed a passive shimming method for Halbach magnets. Results were published in the Journal of Magnetic Resonance.

Based on the decomposition and construction of spherical harmonic function, the researchers designed the shimming magnetic sheet array generating each harmonic within the 3rd order and constructed the field diagram analysis of shimming array with different sizes and positions to achieve fast magnetic field compensation.

They also described the practical operation and test results of this method on Halbach magnets.

"In the 0.5T-Halbach passive shimming experiment, the magnetic field homogeneity was improved by two orders of magnitude compared with the initial field, and the homogeneity was improved to 4.7 ppm," said Yang.

In another set of 0.93T-Halbach magnets, the homogeneity was also improved by an order of magnitude, verifying the effectiveness and repeatability of the proposed method to improve the magnetic field homogeneity.

The passive shimming magnetic sheet array proposed in this work achieves efficient compensation of the magnetic field homogeneity of Halbach magnets.

"The results provide strong support for the independent development of high-resolution permanent magnetic resonance spectrometer in China," said Yu Yingcong, president of Wenzhou People's Hospital and also a corresponding author of the study.

The team has built a high-resolution magnetic platform based on the 0.5T-Halbach magnet after passive shimming. "We will conduct experiments for related applications next to promote the development of the research results in relevant applications," said Wang Ya, first author of the study.

More information: Ya Wang et al, A passive shimming method for Halbach magnet based on magnetic sheet arrays, Journal of Magnetic Resonance (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jmr.2022.107210

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers propose passive shimming method for Halbach magnets (2022, April 20) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-passive-shimming-method-halbach-magnets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Visualization of the origin of magnetic forces by atomic resolution electron microscopy
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)