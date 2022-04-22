April 22, 2022

Nuclear expert cautions against unfamiliar new nuclear age

by University of Leicester

nuclear weapons
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

High-tech advances in weapons technologies and a return of 'great power nuclear politics', risk the world 'sleepwalking' into a nuclear age vastly different from the established order of the Cold War, according to new research undertaken at the University of Leicester.

Andrew Futter, Professor of International Politics at the University of Leicester, makes the warning in a for the Hiroshima Organization for Global Peace (HOPe), published today (Friday).

While stockpiles are much reduced from the peak of up to 70,000 nuclear weapons seen in the 1980s, progress in a number of new or 'disruptive' technologies threatens to fundamentally change the central pillars on which nuclear order, stability and risk reduction are based.

Modern nuclear weapons—acknowledged to be held by nine countries including the USA, Russia and UK—are more capable and more precise than their Cold War counterparts, and at the same time, are being augmented by a new suite of strategic non-nuclear weapons that might be used against or instead of nuclear weapons.

Advances in offensive capabilities have, however, been matched in increasingly sophisticated sensing, tracking and processing technologies designed to detect, prevent and in some cases respond to a nuclear strike—often using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Professor Futter says that "while we've seen a substantial reduction in the number of nuclear weapons held across the world, it's important to remember that this reduction came about as much as a result of rationalization than a genuine drive to disarm. After all, you can't destroy a city twice, and it takes an enormous amount of money to build and maintain this ."

"We've seen massive advances in the capabilities of these weapons and their in the 30 years since the end of the Cold War, and there's a danger that this means the established rulebook of nuclear doctrine could be thrown out of the window."

However, there are potential political solutions as the world prepares to enter what Professor Futter terms a 'Third Nuclear Age'. He continued, saying that "choosing the correct pathway for our nuclear future was hard enough in the past and there is no suggestion it will become any easier as we move into a new, potentially more complex and dynamic chapter in the nuclear story."

"Policy proposals to manage the challenges of the Third Nuclear Age are therefore inherently bound by whether one believes the best approach is to take our nuclear world as it is and seek to manage it through restraint, arms control, and norms; or whether it is possible to transition to a world where no longer exist through sustained moral, ethical, legal and perhaps technological pressure."

The research is published in Survival.

Explore further

Nuclear weapons technology for a new generation of policymakers
More information: Andrew Futter, Disruptive Technologies and Nuclear Risks: What's New and What Matters, Survival (2022). DOI: 10.1080/00396338.2022.2032979

Deterrence, Disruptive Technology and Disarmament in the Third Nuclear Age: hiroshimaforpeace.com/en/wp-co … hird-Nuclear-Age.pdf

Provided by University of Leicester
Citation: Nuclear expert cautions against unfamiliar new nuclear age (2022, April 22) retrieved 22 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-nuclear-expert-cautions-unfamiliar-age.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sphere and electric field of infinite plate

1 hour ago

if we take two charge and hold one still, what are the forces?

1 hour ago

What is wrong with crossing electric fields? Why can't you sum them?

1 hour ago

When is a problem said to be decidable or undecidable?

1 hour ago

For ## n\geq 2 ##, ## \sqrt[n]{n} ## is irrational?

1 hour ago

Matter is composed of electromagnetic fields?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)