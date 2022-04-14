April 14, 2022

European Space Agency stops cooperation with Russian lunar missions

moon
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The European Space Agency on Wednesday ended cooperation with Russia on three missions to the Moon due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, following a previous decision to do the same for a Mars mission.

The ESA said it would "discontinue cooperative activities" on Luna-25, 26 and 27, a series of Russian lunar missions on which the European agency had aimed to test new equipment and technology.

In late March, collaboration on ExoMars, a plan to land a rover on Mars to drill into the soil and search for , was suspended as well.

"As with ExoMars, the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the resulting sanctions put in place represent a fundamental change of circumstances and make it impossible for ESA to implement the planned lunar ," the ESA said in a statement.

The ESA had planned to have a called Pilot-D on the Luna-25 probe, whose launch is scheduled for this summer.

ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher told a press briefing the camera was going to be dismantled and taken off the launch, and that Russia's , Roscosmos, had already been informed.

The ESA is looking for other options and partners to test the technology that would have formed part of the Russian missions, it said, adding some had already been found.

An alternative mission for Pilot-D "is already being procured from a commercial service provider", the agency said.

Equipment including a lunar drill originally planned for Luna-27 will now be launched on a NASA-led mission instead.

A study on new options for the ExoMars components was being fast-tracked as well, the ESA said.

That mission had been supposed to launch in September.

Explore further

No European Mars mission this year, due to war in Ukraine

© 2022 AFP

Citation: European Space Agency stops cooperation with Russian lunar missions (2022, April 14) retrieved 14 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-european-space-agency-cooperation-russian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
20 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Simple liquid/gas law question and liquid transfer query

13 minutes ago

A Novel Technique of Calculating Unit Hypercube Integrals

16 minutes ago

Random Photos

16 minutes ago

Several practice questions in Kinematics -- Average speed, projectile motion, distance covered

18 minutes ago

B: Calculate the distance between two points without using a coordinate system

19 minutes ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

32 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)