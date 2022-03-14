March 14, 2022

An R package for comprehensive data analysis of peptide- and protein-centric bottom-up proteomics data

by ETH Zurich

An R package for comprehensive data analysis of peptide- and protein-centric bottom-up proteomics data
Overview of protti functions. protti can be used on the output of any software package for quantitative analysis of bottom-up proteomics experiments and provides a flexible set of functions for quality control, as well as data pre-processing, data analysis and data interpretation. Credit: Bioinformatics Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1093/bioadv/vbab041

A recent Bioinformatics Advances paper by the Picotti lab (Institute of Molecular Systems Biology) introduces their R package for data analysis of limited proteolysis coupled to mass spectrometry (LiP-MS) and bottom-up proteomics data.

Novel bottom-up proteomics approaches such as LiP-MS, phosphoproteomics and other PTM-centric experiments require flexible software tools to facilitate analysis and interpretation of their large and often diverse data structures. Existing R packages either offer fixed analysis pipelines or are not suited for specific user needs.

The Picotti lab introduces an R package "protti" that is user-friendly and easy to implement even for inexperienced R users. The R package is suitable for the analysis of peptide- and protein-centric data and can use various quantitative data matrices as its input. protti can be used for quality control, statistical analyses and data interpretation. While protti does not provide a graphical user interface, its design principles—based on tidyverse packages—and its documentation make it easy to understand and accessible to novice users.

Due to its flexible design, it supports analysis of label-free, data-dependent, data-independent and targeted proteomics datasets. protti can be run on the output of any search engine and software package commonly used for bottom-up proteomics experiments, such as Spectronaut, Skyline, MaxQuant or Proteome Discoverer, adequately exported to table format. Release versions are available via CRAN (https://CRAN.R-project.org/package=protti) and work on all major operating systems. The development version is maintained on GitHub (https://github.com/jpquast/protti).

Explore further

Improving data-independent acquisition proteomics
More information: Jan-Philipp Quast et al, protti: an R package for comprehensive data analysis of peptide- and protein-centric bottom-up proteomics data, Bioinformatics Advances (2021). DOI: 10.1093/bioadv/vbab041
Provided by ETH Zurich
Citation: An R package for comprehensive data analysis of peptide- and protein-centric bottom-up proteomics data (2022, March 14) retrieved 14 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-package-comprehensive-analysis-peptide-protein-centric.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Find the electric field of a charged arc a distance R away

25 minutes ago

Really worried about the Ukraine

28 minutes ago

My first time mixing Kroll's reagent!!!

38 minutes ago

Novel gravitational wave detection method for the microhertz frequency range

38 minutes ago

Solve for ##x## and ##y## in the given algebra problem involving fractions

45 minutes ago

Structural coloration of a zeolite monolayer

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)