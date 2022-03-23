March 23, 2022

Ham radio operators tune in to giant waves in the earth's ionosphere

by Science@Nasa, NASA

Ham radio operators tune in to giant waves in the earth’s ionosphere
The distance that amateur radio operators can communicate with each other changes over time, tracing a wave-like pattern (red dots). Credit: Frissell et al. 2022

The very upper layer of our atmosphere is electrically charged and sometimes the electrons up there clump up and form giant waves larger than Texas that zip around the Earth faster than a jet plane. A team of researchers from NASA's Ham Radio Science Citizen Investigation (HamSCI) has observed these giant waves, called Large-Scale Traveling Ionospheric Disturbances, or LSTIDs, for the first time. Volunteers from the amateur radio community collected the data.

This new technique for observing these LSTIDs and vividly demonstrates their effect on . It can help us understand where these waves come from, and how the layers of our atmosphere interact. These results were published in the American Geophysical Union journal Geophysical Research Letters.

If you love amateur radio and like to get involved with the HamSci citizen science project, visit https://hamsci.org/.

Explore further

An NJIT researcher throws a global ham radio 'party' to study the eclipse
More information: Nathaniel A. Frissell et al, First Observations of Large Scale Traveling Ionospheric Disturbances Using Automated Amateur Radio Receiving Networks, Geophysical Research Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GL097879
Journal information: Geophysical Research Letters

Provided by NASA
Citation: Ham radio operators tune in to giant waves in the earth's ionosphere (2022, March 23) retrieved 23 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-ham-radio-tune-giant-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

static variable in static method - how to use?

1 hour ago

implementation of ALU using Verilog

1 hour ago

Theoretical question about a new Energy and implications of using it

1 hour ago

My hobbies in the childhood

1 hour ago

How to understand this "decompiled" program?

1 hour ago

Random Thoughts part 6

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)