February 11, 2022

Tiny thermometer directly monitors changes in temperature when ions pass through a nanopore

by Osaka University

Nanopores feel the heat
Schematic diagram showing the process of ionic heat dissipation in a nanopore (left). A nanoscale thermometer embedded on one side of the nanopore to detect local temperature changes caused by voltage-driven ionic transport (right). Credit: © 2022 M. Tsutsui et al., Ionic heat dissipation in solid-state pores. Science Advances

Scientists from SANKEN (the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University measured the thermal effects of ionic flow through a nanopore using a thermocouple. They found that under most conditions, both the current and heating power varied with applied voltage as predicted by Ohm's law. This work may lead to more advanced nanoscale sensors.

Nanopores, which are tiny openings in a membrane so small that only a single DNA strand or can pass through, are an exciting new platform for building sensors. Often, an electrical voltage is applied between the two side of the membrane to draw the substance to be analyzed through the . At the same time, charged ions in the solution can be transported, but their effect on the temperature has not been extensively studied. A direct measurement of the thermal effects caused by these ions can help make nanopores more practical as sensors.

Now, a team of researchers at Osaka University have created a thermocouple made of gold and platinum nanowires with a point of contact just 100 nm in size that served as the thermometer. It was used to measure the temperature directly next to a nanopore cut into a 40-nm-thick film suspended on a silicon wafer.

Joule heating occurs when is converted into by the resistance in a wire. This effect occurs in toasters and electric stoves, and can be thought of as inelastic scattering by the electrons when they collide with the nuclei of the wire. In the case of a nanopore, the scientists found that was dissipated in proportion to the momentum of the ionic flow, which is in line with the predictions of Ohm's law. When studying a 300-nm-sized nanopore, the researchers recorded the ionic current of a phosphate buffered saline as a function of applied voltage. "We demonstrated nearly ohmic behavior over a wide range of experimental conditions," first author Makusu Tsutsui says.

With smaller nanopores, the heating effect became more pronounced, because less fluid from the cooler side could pass through to equalize the temperature. As a result, the heating could cause a non-negligible effect, with nanopores experiencing a temperature increase of a few degrees under standard operating conditions. "We expect the development of novel nanopore sensors that can not only identify viruses, but might also be able to deactivate them at the same time," senior author Tomoji Kawai says. The researchers proposed other situations in which the heating can be beneficial—for example, to prevent the nanopore from being clogged by a polymer, or to separate the strands of DNA being sequenced.

The article, "Ionic heat dissipation in solid-state pores," is published in Science Advances.

Explore further

In situ extraction and detection of DNA using nanopores
More information: Makusu Tsutsui et al, Ionic heat dissipation in solid-state pores, Science Advances (2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abl7002. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abl7002
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Osaka University
Citation: Tiny thermometer directly monitors changes in temperature when ions pass through a nanopore (2022, February 11) retrieved 11 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-tiny-thermometer-temperature-ions-nanopore.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

Feb 08, 2022

Help solving a UHV problem (anodized aluminum)

Feb 04, 2022

Relation between enthalpy of sublimation and rate of sublimation?

Feb 02, 2022

Trying to source a chemical product

Jan 31, 2022

Effects of Collision on Car Body/Frame

Jan 28, 2022

Cylindrical Permeability Problem: Help on how to set up

Jan 24, 2022

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)