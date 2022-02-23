February 23, 2022

Cyclone Emnati lashes Madagascar

Cyclone Emnati pummelled the eastern coast of Madagascar after passing just north of Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Reuni
Cyclone Emnati pummelled the eastern coast of Madagascar after passing just north of Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Reunion.

Cyclone Emnati overnight lashed the island nation of Madagascar, still reeling from the impact of another cyclone earlier this month, local authorities said Wednesday.

The cyclone "made landfall around 2300 GMT just north of the southeastern district of Manakara," Faly Aritiana Fabien, a senior official of the National Risk Management Office (BNGRC) told AFP. No casualties have been reported yet.

The storm, which passed just north of Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Reunion, had weakened slightly by the time it reached the eastern coast of Madagascar, but was still packing winds of around 100 kilometers (60 miles) per hour and gusts of 140 km/h, according to Meteo-France.

The is forecast to exit Madagascar Wednesday night, but authorities are warning of torrential rains.

National Weather forecaster, Meteo-Madagascar warned of strong gusts, heavy rain and widespread flooding around the southern and southeastern districts.

UN agencies had on Tuesday said they were preparing "for the worst".

Another storm, Cyclone Batsirai struck the island on February 5, affecting some 270,000 people and claiming 121 lives.

At the same time, some 21,000 people still remain displaced from when tropical storm Ana struck in late January.

Cyclone Emnati
Forecast trajectory of cyclone Emnati which is heading towards Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

Another 5,000 were affected last week by tropical storm Dumako.

More than 30,600 people have precautionary been moved to .

One of the poorest countries in the world, the southern region of the large Indian Ocean island country has been ravaged by drought, the worst in 40 years, according to the UN, which blames for the crisis.

The island is prone to numerous storms and cyclones between November and April every year.

Explore further

Cyclone Batsirai nears Madagascar, poses 'very serious threat'

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Cyclone Emnati lashes Madagascar (2022, February 23) retrieved 23 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-cyclone-emnati-lashes-madagascar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)