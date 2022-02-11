February 11, 2022

Officials: Avian flu strain at Indiana farm hasn't spread

A strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds hasn't spread to neighboring farms since it was confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana, state officials said Thursday.

Poultry farms with a 10-kilometer (6.2-miles) control area around the infected Dubois County farm have completed an initial round of surveillance testing for highly , and all of the tests were negative, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said.

Testing of the control-area farms will continue on a weekly basis, the agency said.

The 18 commercial poultry flocks within the control area are under quarantine until further notice, it said.

Animal Health Board staff have reached out to known hobby/backyard poultry owners in the control area to schedule testing of birds there, it said.

State officials have euthanized 29,000 turkeys at the inected farm to prevent the spread of the disease, said Denise Derrer Spears, a spokeswoman for the Animal Health Board.

The agency said avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases of viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The turkey infections are the first confirmation of highly pathogenic bird flu in commercial poultry in the U.S. since 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has said.

A January 2016 outbreak of bird flu in Dubois County affected 11 , resulting in the loss of more than 400,000 birds, the Animal Health Board said.

Indiana ranks third nationally in turkey production.

Explore further

Agencies: Avian flu found in birds at Indiana turkey farm

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Officials: Avian flu strain at Indiana farm hasn't spread (2022, February 11) retrieved 11 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-avian-flu-strain-indiana-farm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Maxwell's demon

10 hours ago

Rigid body physics (machine learning environment)

12 hours ago

Replacing the Measurement standards (SI units)

13 hours ago

Andy Meadowcroft - Introduction (and a question about nuclear fusion)

21 hours ago

Looking for a Comprehensive Explanation of Natural Units

21 hours ago

Is energy an entity?

Feb 08, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)