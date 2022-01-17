January 17, 2022

Video: Are there rainbows on Mars? A NASA expert explains

by Science@Nasa, NASA

rainbow
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Are there rainbows on Mars? Sadly, no.

But there are a whole lot of other conditions on Mars that we have right here on Earth. NASA scientist Mark Lemmon explains why the Red Planet is a rainbowless world.

Credit: Science@NASA

Video: We asked a NASA scientist – did Mars ever look like Earth?
