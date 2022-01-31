January 31, 2022

Researchers develop complete theory to describe high-energy vortex scattering

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers develop complete theory to describe high-energy vortex scattering
Four channels of the OAM spectrum for positrons when the photon polarization is varied between λ=1 (blue) and λ=−1 (red). Here, the photon TAM is (a)–(d) l=10 and (e)–(h) l=20. Credit: DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.104.076025

Recently, researchers from Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics (SIOM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have made progress in the angular momentum properties of quantum vortex scattering and the manipulation of the quantum states of high-energy particles. The findings were published in Physical Review D and Physical Review Research.

It is well known that, in established in the 1940s, the field quantization is usually performed by expanding fields with the basis of . This has achieved great success in high-energy particle physics in the past 70 years. Nonetheless, the angular momentum properties in the high-energy scattering process have never been self-consistently solved, because the plane waves do not carry the intrinsic orbital angular momentum (OAM).

On the other hand, the vortex light and particle beams have been the research hot topics for 30 years. However, all the experimental schemes of generating, detecting, and manipulating the vortex beams are only applicable to the low-energy particles. The experimental generation and manipulation of high-energy vortex particles are still challenging as their wavelength is orders of magnitudes smaller.

Based on the theory of quantum electrodynamics (QED), researchers performed the field quantization with the basis of quantum vortex states (Bessel modes), and developed a complete theory to describe the high-energy vortex scattering. The quantum vortex states carry well-defined intrinsic OAM, thus this theory can satisfactorily solve the angular momentum conservation, conversion, and spin-orbit interaction in the QED vortex scattering.

Compared with that of the plane-wave scattering, the momentum spectrum of vortex scattering is significantly broadened because the resonance strictly determined by four-momentum conservation is replaced by the conservation of energy and longitudinal . More importantly, for the first time, the new gives the OAM spectrum for the vortex scattering process.

Additionally, researchers proposed a new scheme of generating the high-energy vortex positron beam with intrinsic OAM via Beth-Heitler process, and then developed a new mechanism of manipulating the quantum states of high-energy particles based on the scattering process.

More information: Zhigang Bu et al, Twisted Breit-Wheeler electron-positron pair creation via vortex gamma photons, Physical Review Research (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevResearch.3.043159

Shaohu Lei et al, Generation of relativistic positrons carrying intrinsic orbital angular momentum, Physical Review D (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.104.076025

Journal information: Physical Review D

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers develop complete theory to describe high-energy vortex scattering (2022, January 31) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-theory-high-energy-vortex.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers detects chiral structures using vortex light
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbody Radiation and Complex Refractive Index

3 hours ago

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

11 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)