January 24, 2022

Radiometric dating sheds light on tectonic debate

by Aaron Sidder, American Geophysical Union

Radiometric dating sheds light on tectonic debate
Credit: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

At the far edges of continents, where the continental shelf transitions into the deep ocean, continental and oceanic plates come face to face. At many of these margins, the denser oceanic plate is pushed below the continental plate in a process called subduction. However, in some cases, known as obduction, the oceanic plate ends up atop the more buoyant continental plate instead of diving below it.

Obduction zones are unique because they foster the recycling of surface continental material to the deep mantle, which happens infrequently, and they have formed almost exclusively in the past billion years of Earth's history. The resulting ophiolites—slices of oceanic crust and mantle atop a —offer uncommon opportunities to view seafloor geology from the comfort of land.

The Samail Ophiolite (Oman–United Arab Emirates), in the northeastern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, is frequently studied as a model of obduction because of its well-exposed and well-studied geology. However, geologists disagree about the timing and geometry of the continental subduction that led to the final emplacement of the ophiolite. Several tectonic models offer hypotheses on the ophiolite's obduction but differ in their conclusions.

In a new study, Garber et al. sought to clarify the timing of the obduction episode in Oman. The authors sampled several different rocks from As Sifah, an Omani beach with an outcrop of high-grade continental metamorphic rocks subducted beneath the ophiolite. The studied As Sifah rocks reflect a diverse range of lithologies that all experienced the same metamorphic evolution, the authors say. Samarium-neodymium (Sm-Nd) and uranium-lead (U-Pb) on the garnet, zircon, and rutile crystals in the rocks helped determine the age of the subduction event.

The findings provide new constraints on the timing of the obduction of the ophiolitic rocks in Oman. The results indicate that the episode occurred approximately 81–77 million years ago when the Arabian continental plate subducted to the northeast below the Samail Ophiolite. The subduction of the Arabian plate to mantle depths occurred at rates similar to those of other small continental subduction events, and the tectonic evolution appears to be similar to that of other ophiolite formations.

This conclusion refutes previously published estimates that continental subduction in Oman started 110 million years ago and may have occurred over two distinct episodes. Overall, the study provides a meaningful contribution to a long-debated geologic question.

Explore further

A closer look at the creation of a metamorphic sole
More information: Joshua M. Garber et al, Dating Continental Subduction Beneath the Samail Ophiolite: Garnet, Zircon, and Rutile Petrochronology of the As Sifah Eclogites, NE Oman, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (2021). DOI: 10.1029/2021JB022715
Journal information: Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth

Provided by American Geophysical Union

This story is republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.

Citation: Radiometric dating sheds light on tectonic debate (2022, January 24) retrieved 24 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-radiometric-dating-tectonic-debate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
68 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)