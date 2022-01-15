January 15, 2022

Mexico says pig die-off due to salmonella, pneumonia

pigs
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Mexican authorities breathed a sigh of relief Friday when experts determined that a die-off of pigs in December at a local slaughterhouse was due to salmonella and Pasteurellosis, a commonly occurring infection, and not African swine fever.

Mexico's said 220 pigs at a slaughterhouse in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit were culled as a precaution.

It said experts also detected Mycoplasmal Pneumonia, a common lung disease in pigs.

The pigs started dying around Christmas, and were buried in a pit to avoid them further contaminating the .

It was determined the pigs did not have swine flu, which can sometimes jump to humans, or African swine fever. African swine fever can cause huge losses and force the culling of entire herds. It has been detected in China and parts of Europe.

Explore further

German farm to cull 4,000 pigs after swine fever detected

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Mexico says pig die-off due to salmonella, pneumonia (2022, January 15) retrieved 15 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-mexico-pig-die-off-due-salmonella.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

10 hours ago

Does the immune system go inside of tumors?

10 hours ago

Multiple Sclerosis and Epstein-Barr virus infection

11 hours ago

Has Anyone Ever Taken a Drug Causing Major Psychological Problem?

Jan 13, 2022

In Vibroacoustic Therapy does the transducers have to be on the skin ?

Jan 12, 2022

What size of piezocrystal required to depolarize a single nerve?

Jan 11, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)