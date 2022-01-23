January 23, 2022

Dozens of Indian turtles die in suspected poisoning

Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species
Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species.

Deliberate poisoning is likely to blame for the death of dozens of turtles at a lake near Mumbai, Indian wildlife experts told AFP Sunday.

Conservation workers were alerted to the incident after a local politician asked them to investigate a foul smell around the body of water in Kalyan, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of India's entertainment capital.

Suhas Pawar of the Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue conservation group said 57 Indian flapshell turtles had been killed while another six were rescued.

He told AFP that locals likely killed the reptiles to stop them from eating fish they were illegally breeding in the lake.

"Everything is being investigated now, a post-mortem and will reveal the exact cause of these deaths," Pawar said.

He added that Covid-19 restrictions over the past two years had likely led to a surge in the local turtle population.

"Restrictions on likely increased the at the lake and these turtles were now growing in numbers by feeding on them, which angered some locals," Pawar said.

Indian flapshell turtles are not particularly rare but are a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Explore further

Race to rescue turtles entangled in plastic on Bangladesh beach

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Dozens of Indian turtles die in suspected poisoning (2022, January 23) retrieved 23 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-dozens-indian-turtles-die-poisoning.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

20 hours ago

Rods and cones

Jan 22, 2022

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Jan 22, 2022

Current disease events in wildlife and domestic animals!

Jan 22, 2022

Covid and oxidative stress

Jan 21, 2022

Is it true that every behavior is acquired?

Jan 21, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)