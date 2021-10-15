October 15, 2021

California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles

by Associated Press

California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles
In this July 30, 1999 file photo, Michael Coffman of The Marine Mammal Center, inspects a endangered leatherback sea turtle which washed ashore on Pismo Beach, Calif. The giant leatherback sea turtle was found dead floating in a kelp bed. The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, to add the leather back sea turtle to the state's Endangered Species Act. Credit: AP Photo/Phil Klein, File

California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list, guaranteeing more protections for a rapidly dwindling population.

The California Fish and Game Commission voted Thursday to add the turtles under the state's Endangered Species Act.

The world's largest turtle species have been on the federal since 1973. But scientists now know more about how crucial California is to their survival, according to Catherine Kilduff, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.

A subpopulation of leatherback hatch on beaches in Indonesia. Once fully grown, they swim nearly 6,000 miles (9,656 kilometers) to eat jellyfish off the California coast. Adult leatherback sea turtles weigh an average of 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms).

Scientists say these sea turtles have declined by about 5.6% in California each year for the past three decades. About 50 sea turtles visit the California coast each year, compared to about 178 turtles in the 1990s, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Adding turtles to California's endangered species list will make them a conservation priority for state agencies. It will also increase the state's cooperation with federal agencies to protect the sea turtle population.

"Leatherbacks that forage for jellyfish off the California coast will now receive greater protection in our state from entanglement in , giving them a better chance at survival," said Todd Steiner, executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network. "We are hopeful this action will put these ancient, gentle giants on a path to recovery."

Explore further

Endangered leatherback turtles hatch in Ecuador

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: California OKs new protections for leatherback sea turtles (2021, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-california-oks-leatherback-sea-turtles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

9 hours ago

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

20 hours ago

The importance of water for life

Oct 14, 2021

Experiment Exposing Tissue to Pulsed Electromagnetic Field

Oct 13, 2021

Rhodopsin Phosphorylation Activation

Oct 12, 2021

How and when would you die on a zero-fat diet?

Oct 12, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)