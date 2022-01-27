January 27, 2022

Back to basics: Separating water from oil using sand

by Newcastle University in Singapore

Back to basics: separating water from oil using sand
Figure 1. Sand dune in UAE. Credit: ResearchSEA

Accidental oil discharge into the river can lead to an environmental catastrophe, threatening the lives of countless aquatic animals as well as land animals that forms the ecosystem of the river. Preventing and containing many of the oil discharge is key to mitigating the severity of the catastrophe.

Principal investigator Associate Professor Kean Wang of Khalifa University, led a team of researchers, comprising Drs Yang Yang, Xiaofeng Jiang and Associate Professor Kheng Lim Goh (from Newcastle University), to successfully develop a method using desert sand (Figure 1) for separating water from oil. Additionally, they found that sand can be as effective as commercially available synthetic microfiltration membranes. These findings are important because such as sand is an ideal choice compared to synthetic filtration materials as they have much lower embodied energy. The team based their findings from a systematic study of the flow of the oily water through the sand bed in a cross flow filtration unit, as well as the number of cycles of usage to test the reusability of the sand, complemented by a series of material characterisation tests, namely the wettability study of the oily water on sand, micromorphology of the sand and bed to reveal the degree of porosity, and chemical content by infrared spectroscopy. The simplicity of the method promises superiority over existing methods.

The has published their findings in the journal Chemosphere.

Explore further

Simple chemistry will enhance the sustainability of concrete production
More information: Yang Yang et al, The separation of oily water using low-cost natural materials: Review and development, Chemosphere (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.chemosphere.2021.131398
Journal information: Chemosphere

Provided by Newcastle University in Singapore
Citation: Back to basics: Separating water from oil using sand (2022, January 27) retrieved 27 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-basics-oil-sand.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Vinegar as a solute for oils?

11 hours ago

Why does combining Hydrogen, Oxygen and Sulpher produce a liquid?

21 hours ago

Copper sulfate electrolysis

22 hours ago

Aluminum mystery -- Questions about elecrolysis in water

Jan 25, 2022

I can't seem to keep my Paraffin wax in liquid form

Jan 25, 2022

Using matrices to balance chemical equations

Jan 24, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)