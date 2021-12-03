December 3, 2021 feature
Inside the tectonic wake of a migrating restraining bend: Mount Denali—the highest mountain peak in North America
In their recent publication, "Why is Denali (6,190 m) so big? Caught inside the tectonic wake of a migrating restraining bend," Jeff A. Benowitz and a research team from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Virginia Tech, and the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in the U.S., documented the evolution of the Mount McKinley bend of the Denali Fault.
The researchers used scaled physical experiments, thermochronology, seismicity patterns and fault slip rate data to come up with a whole new geologic process to explain the geo-enigma of Mount Denali and Mount Foraker (5304 m), which had hitherto baffled researchers for generations. Primary author of the study Jeff A Benowitz describes Denali, previously also known as Mount McKinley, as an albino moose of the Alaska Range, taller by three thousand feet and broader than all other peaks of the Range.
Moreover, this is the highest peak in North America. Metrologists have often claimed that the mountain is big enough to create its own weather. According to Dr. Benowitz, "Famous artists, the like of Sydney Laurence, Ansel Adams and even Bob Ross, have been drawn to capture the light and shadows of Denali's glaciated slopes."
The heights of Denali have fascinated geologists for more than 100 years, and geologists have described and named the fissure running along the north base of the Mountain, as the Denali Fault, and linked the topographic development of the Alaska Range with the geological structure. The study is now published in Wiley Terra Nova.
The geo-enigma of Mount Denali
The broad Denali massif (20,310 feet) is a geo-enigma since its located along the Denali Fault, which is a strike-slip fault geologic structure with primary horizontal motion, much like the San Andreas. Kinks or restraining bends along strike-slip faults can lead to the creation of mountains as these geometric features lead to the transfer of a component of the horizontal motion into a vertical component and Denali is located within the Mount McKinley restraining bend.
However, topography along strike-slip fault restraining bends is theoretically self-limited by erosion and translation of crustal blocks through regions of focused vertical tectonics. The unusual topographic high of the region is further highlighted by how such a mountain could form along a fault bend itself given the transient nature of these features and how they should not persist for millions of years as it has thus far. In this work, a team of interdisciplinary scientists discovered and documented a new geologic process, migrating low-angle restraining bends, and highlighted characteristics of these bends to provide tests to find out if other regions of extreme topographic elements along strike-slip faults were also products of migrating restraining bends. To accomplish this, Jeff A. Benowitz, a multiple-Denali summiteer himself, acquired funding from the National Science Foundation, and assembled a team of physical modelers, structure geologists, neotectonic researchers and a glaciologist to address this scientific "whatdunnit."
Co-authors Cooke and Toeneboehn of the University of Massachusetts conducted scaled physical experiments to show that low angle restraining bends could persist through time by migrating in a sole direction, alongside modeling that mimicked the natural topography and slip rate patterns of the Mount McKinley bend. Thermochronology data, produced by Dr. Metcalf of CU Boulder and co-author O'Sullivan of GeoSeps services indicated rapid deformation on the north side of the Mount McKinley bend, initiated to the east and before progressing to the west, constraining the timing of bend formation to 6 million years ago. The timing of bend formation aligns with the independently determined 6 million years ago initiation timing of rapid Denali uplift determined by Dr. Fitzgerald of Syracuse University in 1993. Benowitz's team also found that Mount Foraker in the Central Alaska range, 14 miles southwest of Denali, has experienced more exhumation than Denali because it has been trapped in the Mount McKinley bend for a longer period of time. Co-author Bemis of Virginia tech documented seismic activity is concentrated to the west of the eastern vertex of the bend as the crust is buckling in response to the deforming and migrating Mount McKinley bend. Glaciologist Herried with lead author Benowitz showed the geomorphology of the glaciers along the McKinley bend also to be affected by the migration of the bend with glaciers traveling further along the Denali Fault trench when horizontal displacement rates are higher. Based on the results, the scientists showed that the low angle (18 degrees) McKinley bend formed 6 million years ago and had persisted through migration of the eastern vortex of the bend to the west. Jeff Benowitz explains that 'as the fault moves at an average rate of five to ten millimeters (about a quarter inch) a year, the mountain is essentially "stuck" inside this bend because the vertex of the bend is also moving west (at a slightly slower rate of about three millimeters a year)." As a result, he continues, "Mount Foraker (17,400 feet, 5304 meters) is essentially a paleo-Denali."
Additional factors, like granite being more resistant to erosion, likely also played a role in sustaining the high elevations of both Denali and Foraker, although these considerations have substantially less influence. Jeff Benowitz and the team claim that "Denali's crustal block had essentially been caught inside a great tectonic wave and has been riding it for six million years."
Once Foraker and Denali have passed through the Mount McKinley bend, their rate of relative displacement with stable North America will increase—a defining signature of migrating restraining bends. Benowitz et al. described the outcome of their research with the following analogy "Normally strike-slip faults are viewed like a yellow line on a highway with cars or crustal blocks passing each other in opposite directions. In a migrating restraining bend scenario, the "yellow" line is deforming and the cars on both sides are moving in the same direction, albeit at different speeds resulting in lower relative displacement rates." In this way, Jeff A. Benowitz and colleagues highlighted the key outcomes defining the geo-enigma of the geologic structures and conclude that the regions of anomalous topographic elements along the strike-slip faults may be related to the migrating restraining bends.
