December 1, 2021 report

Non-targeted aquatic species found to adapt to both traditional and organic pesticides

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Non-targeted aquatic species found to adapt to both traditional and organic pesticides
Pesticide resistance expressed as EC50 (median effective concentration) in response to the percentage of agricultural land use type (conventional: (a), organic: (b,c)) within a 200 m radius around the ponds from which study populations of D. magna were collected. Categorical classifications of populations based on land use type are indicated in color; nature reserves: pink, conventional agriculture: blue and organic agriculture: green. Large circles represent the mean EC50 per clone in each population and small circles represent the EC50 values of each replicate. (a) Panel represented in color corresponds to the pesticides used in conventional agriculture (CPF), and (b,c) panels in gray correspond to pesticides used in organic agriculture (DTM and CS). Credit: DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1903

A team of researchers with the Laboratory of Aquatic Ecology, Evolution and Conservation, in Belgium has found that non-targeted creatures that are impacted by nearby pesticide applications adapt to both traditional and organic pesticides. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes testing pond-dwelling water fleas in a variety of environments.

Water fleas are small freshwater crustaceans that live in ponds in a variety of places. In this new effort, the researchers collected samples of the tiny creatures from ponds near conventional farms and . As a control, they also collected water flea samples from ponds surrounded by natural reserves. All of the specimens came from ponds in Belgium and were close enough to one or the other type of farm to serve as a reservoir of runoff when it rained.

The researchers then tested all of the specimens to determine if they had developed a resistance to the pesticides (they looked for from those not exposed to the pesticides) used on conventional and organic farms. Regulators allow organic farmers to use certain natural-origin chemicals to help keeps pests at bay.

The researchers found that specimens from ponds near both the conventional farms and organic farms had developed some degree of resistance to the chemicals that were used near their pond. They also found that water fleas living in ponds near very large developed more resistance to the chemicals than was seen in ponds near smaller farms.

The researchers suggest that the application of pesticides to agricultural farms is a stressor to non-targeted species for both types of farming activities and results in adaptations that lead to resistance. They further note that claims of organic farming being safe for non-targeted species may be overstated.

Explore further

Widespread use of chemicals to combat aquatic lice in fish farms has led to resistance in other areas
More information: Rafaela A. Almeida et al, Differential local genetic adaptation to pesticide use in organic and conventional agriculture in an aquatic non-target species, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1903
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

© 2021 Science X Network

Citation: Non-targeted aquatic species found to adapt to both traditional and organic pesticides (2021, December 1) retrieved 1 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-non-targeted-aquatic-species-traditional-pesticides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Nov 30, 2021

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

Nov 29, 2021

What are dreams made of?

Nov 28, 2021

Impact of alcohol and reduced cabin pressure on flights?

Nov 28, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Nov 28, 2021

Synthetic Biology, What Might It Do?

Nov 24, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)