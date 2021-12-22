December 22, 2021

High temperatures hit Greenland

Over the summer, temperatures 10 degrees higher than average led to loss of glaciers across Greenland.

Temperatures have soared in Greenland recently, the Danish Meteorological Institute said on Wednesday, in line with warming trends experts have linked to global warming.

In the capital Nuuk, the mercury hit 13 Celsius (55 Fahrenheit) on December 20, compared to the -5.3C that is average for this time of year.

In Qaanaaq in the north, temperatures reached 8.3C, when the seasonal average is usually -20.1C, DMI said.

DMI did not say whether the temperatures recorded had broken records set on the island.

"One of the reasons we're seeing is the foehn meteorological phenomenon," a warm wind that is common in the world's largest island, DMI climatologist Caroline Drost Jensen told AFP in an email.

"It is a bit unusual that it is simultaneously happening across such a vast territory and for so long," she said.

"Global is supporting the elevated temperatures that we are currently observing over Greenland," she said.

Over the summer, temperatures 10 degrees higher than average led to loss of glaciers across the vast territory.

On some days, the glaciers were recorded to have lost a record eight billion tonnes of ice, double the average they usually shed in the summer.

Explore further

UN weather agency affirms 2020 Arctic heat record in Siberia

