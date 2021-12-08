December 8, 2021

High wind delays Michael Strahan's space trip with 5 others

by Marcia Dunn

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, from West Texas with five others. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of high wind. Credit: AP Photo/LM Otero, File

TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space.

Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of .

Strahan is a co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America" and former NFL player. Joining him on the short hop will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America's first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. The company hasn't disclosed the price.

The six space tourists will launch aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, 60 years after its namesake's pioneering Mercury flight.

It will be Blue Origin's third launch with people on board. Bezos strapped in for the first passenger flight in July.

