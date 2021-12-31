December 31, 2021

France culls over 600,000 poultry in new bird flu outbreak

France has culled 600,000 to 650,000 chickens, ducks and other poultry over the past month, officials said Friday, in a race to contain a bird flu virus threatening to become the fourth major outbreak in the country since 2015.

The Agriculture Ministry reported clusters at 26 factory farms, mainly in the southwest—home to France's lucrative foie gras pate industry—as well as 15 cases in wild fowl and three at barnyards.

Several European countries are now battling a highly contagious flu strain, H5N1, just a year after a similar virus decimated flocks.

Belgium and Britain have announced outbreaks, while Czech veterinarians said Wednesday that 80,000 birds would be culled at a single farm where over 100,000 animals have died from the virus since last week.

In France, the government ordered farmers in November to keep poultry indoors in a bid to stop the spread of the virus by migratory birds, though the first case was detected later that month, at a site in the north.

The first case to strike the southwest, where most outbreaks are now located, came on December 16, the ministry said.

Last winter more than 500 farms saw mass infections that prompted the culling of some 3.5 million , mainly ducks, prompting the government to spend millions of euros in compensation.

Poultry farmers had already been hit by massive bird flu outbreaks in the winters of 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Explore further

France orders poultry lockdown due to bird flu risk

© 2021 AFP

Citation: France culls over 600,000 poultry in new bird flu outbreak (2021, December 31) retrieved 31 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-france-culls-poultry-bird-flu.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does the Poynting vector factor into a normal circuit?

Dec 28, 2021

Getting a sauna to a certain temperature - faster with more rocks?

Dec 28, 2021

Usage of First Order Elastic Constants in Soft Body Equations

Dec 27, 2021

Can a static force do work?

Dec 25, 2021

Why does a DC motor have a restricted speed?

Dec 24, 2021

Work and friction

Dec 21, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)