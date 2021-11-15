November 15, 2021

Video: There's gold in seawater! Can we extract It?

by American Chemical Society

There's gold in seawater! Can we extract It? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

The ocean has about 20 million tons of gold in it—that's around 700 TRILLION DOLLARS worth of gold!

In this episode of Reactions, we explore how, for over a century, people have struggled to collect it.

And we see if, where they failed, we can succeed:

Explore further

Video: Is bacteria the future of oil spill and radioactive waste cleanup?
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: There's gold in seawater! Can we extract It? (2021, November 15) retrieved 15 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-video-gold-seawater.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Silicone Mold Making

16 hours ago

Breaking down ABS Plastic

Nov 12, 2021

Methacrylic acid monomers - at what angle they connect with each other in polymer?

Nov 09, 2021

Is the molecular formula for sugar correct?

Nov 03, 2021

Is someone out here able to help me name these compounds?

Oct 31, 2021

Radioluminescence and differing zinc sulfide preparations?

Oct 26, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)